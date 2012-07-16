FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says economic drag on emerging economies not likely to worsen
July 16, 2012 / 2:48 PM / in 5 years

IMF says economic drag on emerging economies not likely to worsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it does not expect the current economic drag on emerging economies from advanced countries will worsen.

“The drag from advanced economies is probably going to stabilize, in the sense it will not worsen further,” Thomas Helbling, a division chief in the IMF’s research department told a news conference. “Part of the slowing (in emerging economies) has been deliberate ... in response to signs of overheating, also to signs of too rapid credit growth.”

He said that deliberate slowdown in emerging economies was also coming to an end and monetary policy easing should now start gaining traction.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
