IMF's Lagarde: cenbank tightening to affect some emerging nations more than others
January 29, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

IMF's Lagarde: cenbank tightening to affect some emerging nations more than others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - The tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies this year will cause volatility in international markets and impact the monetary situation in certain emerging economies, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

The IMF chief said the impact would differ between “solid emerging countries which have room for manoeuvre and those which have not yet built this margin nor introduced a series of economic and budgetary measures.”

She was speaking to an investment conference in Abidjan by video link from Paris.

Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Joe Bavier; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
