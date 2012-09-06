IMF ready to cooperate with ECB bond buying program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday hailed the European Central Bank’s decision to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program to help struggling euro zone countries lower their borrowing costs and said it was prepared to cooperate as much as it can.

“We see the ECB’s action as an important step toward strengthening stability and growth in the Euro Area,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

“The IMF stands ready to cooperate within our frameworks. Decisive implementation of the new intervention program will help repair monetary transmission, and support countries’ efforts to secure finance at a reasonable cost while they undertake sustained macroeconomic adjustment,” she added.

ECB President Mario Draghi told reporters earlier on Thursday the new plan would address bond market distortions and “unfounded” investor fears about the survival of the euro.

“The involvement of the IMF shall be sought also for the design of country-specific conditionality and the monitoring of such programs,” Draghi said.

Draghi said the new plan, aimed at the secondary market, would address bond market distortions.

The scheme would focus on bonds maturing within three years and was strictly within the ECB’s mandate, Draghi said.