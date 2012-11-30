FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banking union top priority for euro zone: IMF's Lagarde
November 30, 2012 / 9:19 AM / 5 years ago

Banking union top priority for euro zone: IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Implementing a banking union with powers to supervise all banks in the euro zone should be the currency bloc’s top priority followed by closer budgetary coordination, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

“Banking union seems to us to be the first priority,” Lagarde said during a meeting with top financial officials in Paris.

The economic situation in the euro zone remained fragile and governments should maintain a “reasonable” pace of budgetary consolidation to avoid crimping growth, she added.

Reporting By Leigh Thomas; Writing by Nick Vinocur

