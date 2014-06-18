FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF urges ECB to take further steps to fight deflation risk: source
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

IMF urges ECB to take further steps to fight deflation risk: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will urge the European Central Bank to increase efforts to ward off the risk of deflation with steps including programs to purchase government bonds, according to a person who has seen the recommendation.

The recommendation, contained in a two-page technical report at the end of an IMF assessment of the euro zone, is in line with similar calls from the fund in the past for the ECB to be more aggressive in easing monetary policy to stimulate growth.

But it is the first time it has repeated the call since ECB President Mario Draghi raised expectations of possible U.S.-style quantitative easing by saying the Frankfurt-based central bank could take further steps after it cut its deposit rate to below zero in June.

“The draft from the euro zone mission restates more strongly the request previously made to the ECB to do more to fight the risks of deflation,” said the source.

“It doesn’t mention ‘quantitative easing’ but it does talk about bond purchasing programmes,” the source said.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.