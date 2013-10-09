IMF officials says Spain, France can slow down austerity drive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund believes it appropriate for Spain and France to slow their austerity drives because they have made substantial progress in getting fiscal policy on a more solid footing, a top official said on Wednesday.

“I would mention Spain ... and in some ways France,” said Martine Guerguil, deputy director of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs Department. “They can certainly now slow down the pace, that doesn’t mean stop the pace.”