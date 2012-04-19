FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: IMF says has funding commitments of $320 billion
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 19, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: IMF says has funding commitments of $320 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday she had secured commitments totaling about $320 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.

Lagarde has said she hoped to secure agreements totaling at least $400 billion for the IMF at talks in Washington this week among financial officials from around the globe.

The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.

Euro zone - 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)

Japan - $60 billion ($50 billion that was due to be returned to Japan from the IMF’s New Arrangements to Borrow and a further contribution of $10 billion)

Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion

Norway - about $9.3 billion

Poland - 6.27 billion euros (about $8 billion)

Denmark - 5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)

Switzerland and other unnamed countries - about $26 billion

Source: IMF and government officials

Reporting by Reuters' IMF and G20 reporting team; editing by Todd Eastham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.