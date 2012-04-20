FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: IMF gets funding commitments of over $430 billion
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2012 / 10:43 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: IMF gets funding commitments of over $430 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund has secured public commitments of over $430 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she had firm commitments from large emerging economies China, Russia, India and Brazil to contribute money. They will announce the exact sums of money at a G20 leaders’ summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, in June. Russia has already said it will commit $10 billion.

The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.

Euro zone 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)

Japan - $60 billion

Saudi Arabia - $15 billion

Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion

Norway - $9.3 billion

Poland - $8 billion

Denmark - $5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)

Switzerland - $10 billion

South Korea - $15 billion

Britain - $15 billion

Australia - $7 billion

Singapore - $4 billion

Czech Republic - 1.5 billion euros (about $2 billion)

Source: IMF and government officials

Reporting by Reuters' IMF and G20 reporting team

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.