Factbox: IMF gets funding commitments of over $430 billion

The International Monetary Fund has secured public commitments of over $430 billion in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said she had firm commitments from large emerging economies China, Russia, India and Brazil to contribute money. They will announce the exact sums of money at a G20 leaders’ summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, in June. Russia has already said it will commit $10 billion.
The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.
Euro zone 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)
Japan - $60 billion
Saudi Arabia - $15 billion
Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion
Norway - $9.3 billion
Poland - $8 billion
Denmark - $5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)
Switzerland - $10 billion
South Korea - $15 billion
Britain - $15 billion
Australia - $7 billion
Singapore - $4 billion
Czech Republic - 1.5 billion euros (about $2 billion)
Source: IMF and government officials
Reporting by Reuters' IMF and G20 reporting team