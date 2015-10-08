FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan, China, Korea call for vigilance on disappointing global growth
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Japan, China, Korea call for vigilance on disappointing global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea on Thursday warned that global economic growth fell short of expectations in light of recent market volatility, and agreed to assess spillovers and risks to the Asian economy.

“We are committed to implementing timely and effective macroeconomic policies to help keep the domestic and regional economic growth on track,” the finance ministers and central bank governors of the three countries said a communique after their meeting, held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering in Lima.

This is the first trilateral finance leaders’ meeting to be held since May and could lay the grounds for a possible trilateral summit later this year.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.