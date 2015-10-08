FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda: Emerging economies' slowdown harming Japan exports
October 8, 2015 / 7:54 PM / 2 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Emerging economies' slowdown harming Japan exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

LIMA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the slowdown in emerging economies was already hurting Japan’s exports, though he stressed that there was no change to his view the economy was set to continue a moderate recovery.

Kuroda was also optimistic on the outlook for China’s economy, saying that he “won’t be surprised” to see the country’s growth meet the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts of near 7 percent growth.

“China still has room to deploy further fiscal and monetary steps,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival in Lima to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 finance leaders.

The BOJ held off on expanding stimulus on Wednesday, even as slumping exports and falling oil prices threaten its rosy projection that the economy is on track to hit its ambitious 2 percent inflation target next year.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
