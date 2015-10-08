BOJ's Kuroda: Emerging economies' slowdown harming Japan exports

LIMA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the slowdown in emerging economies was already hurting Japan’s exports, though he stressed that there was no change to his view the economy was set to continue a moderate recovery.

Kuroda was also optimistic on the outlook for China’s economy, saying that he “won’t be surprised” to see the country’s growth meet the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts of near 7 percent growth.

“China still has room to deploy further fiscal and monetary steps,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival in Lima to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 finance leaders.

The BOJ held off on expanding stimulus on Wednesday, even as slumping exports and falling oil prices threaten its rosy projection that the economy is on track to hit its ambitious 2 percent inflation target next year.