BOJ's Kuroda: 'Excessive' yen gains corrected in past few days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the yen’s “excessive” rises have been corrected somewhat in the past few days, pointing to the dollar’s rebound from 17-month lows hit earlier this month.

He declined to comment on whether Group of 20 finance leaders meeting this week will discuss currency policy and the strong yen, saying that exchange-rate policy, including currency intervention, falls under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry.

“The (pain from) the yen’s rise since the start of this year may have affected the International Monetary Fund’s forecast” projecting subdued Japanese growth, Kuroda told reporters upon arrival in Washington for the G20 meeting.

“But the yen’s excessive rises have been corrected somewhat in the past few days, so we need to spend a bit more time scrutinizing economic developments,” Kuroda said, when asked about the IMF’s sharp downgrade in Japan’s growth forecasts.

It was the first time the BOJ governor described the yen’s gains so far this year as “excessive,” wading into a series of verbal intervention by Japanese policymakers that has had little success arresting unwelcome yen gains that hurt exports.

On a strong earthquake that shook Kumamoto, southern Japan, Kuroda said the BOJ was working closely with other authorities to avoid any disruption to banking operations. There has been no report of disruption to fund settlement systems so far, he said.

The dollar bounced back above 109 yen on Thursday as investors’ risk aversion abated, though it is still down 9.5 percent versus the Japanese currency so far this year.

Japanese policymakers have escalated their warnings to yen bulls against pushing up the currency too much, describing recent moves as speculative and signaling their readiness to take action to stem sharp currency swings.

But the warnings have failed to turn the strong-yen tide around as investors bet that Tokyo won’t be able to intervene in the market after a G20 agreement in Shanghai in February warning against competitive currency devaluation.

Currency policy is set to be high on the agenda at the G20 meeting concluding on Friday.

The IMF on Tuesday cut Japan’s growth forecast for 2016 in half to 0.5 percent, as the economy skirts recession on sluggish global demand and weak private consumption.

In a seminar in New York on Wednesday, Kuroda acknowledged that private consumption has shown some weaknesses and stressed his readiness to ease again if risks threaten achievement of the bank’s 2 percent inflation target.