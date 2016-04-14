FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ hasn't shifted policy focus on rates: Kuroda
April 13, 2016 / 11:16 PM / in 2 years

BOJ hasn't shifted policy focus on rates: Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the adoption of negative interest rates in January did not mean the central bank was shifting its policy focus to interest rates from massive asset purchases.

While reiterating his resolve to ease monetary policy again if risks threatening the achievement of the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target, Kuroda maintained his optimism on Japan’s economy.

“Private consumption has been resilient, albeit with some fluctuations due to factors such as (bad) weather,” Kuroda said in a speech at Columbia University.

“Japan’s economy has continued its moderate recovery,” with underlying trend inflation improving steadily, he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

