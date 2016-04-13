IMF's Vinals sees 'Brexit' as negative shock to UK financial sector

Jose Vinals, financial counsellor and director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), attends the"Revisiting Monetary Policy Frameworks" session at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An exit by Britain from the European Union would be a “negative shock” for the British and European economies as well as London’s status as a financial hub, the International Monetary Fund’s monetary and markets chief said on Wednesday.

Jose Vinals told a news conference that a vote in June by Britons to leave the EU would launch a long period of uncertainty for the financial sector as the details of how banks in London could operate in Europe, up to two years.

“I think that an exit of Britain from the European Union would be a negative shock economically and financially to Britain to the European Union and that’s something that would be negative for confidence, including confidence in the role of the city of London as a global financial hub,” Vinals said.