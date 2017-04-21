FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK chancellor sees strong U.S. support for bilateral trade deal
#Business News
April 21, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 4 months ago

UK chancellor sees strong U.S. support for bilateral trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks during a joint news conference with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, India April 4, 2017.Altaf Hussain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that he believes the concept of a U.S.-UK free trade has strong support in both the Trump administration and in the U.S. Congress, led by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Hammond told reporters in Washington that he sees a "high-level commitment" in Washington for a comprehensive deal covering both goods and services.

"There is clearly a very strong political momentum behind this deal, and as soon as we are able to, as soon as it's possible within the terms of our obligations to the European Union, we will begin preliminary discussions with the united States."

Reporting by David Lawder

