G20 repeats currency pledge, warns of 'Brexit' shock: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies on Friday reiterated earlier pledges to refrain from using exchange rates for competitive advantage and warned of a possible shock to global growth if Britain left the European Union, Bloomberg News reported, citing a draft communique.

“We reaffirm our previous exchange-rate commitments, including that we will refrain from competitive devaluations and we will not target our exchange rates for competitive purposes,” Bloomberg quoted the draft communique as saying.