IMF's Lipton says no dollar accord was discussed at Shanghai G20 meeting

IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton is seen past an IMF flag during a news conference at Article IV Consultation talks in Tokyo May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials from the world’s biggest economies meeting in Shanghai in February did not discuss coordinated actions to weaken the U.S. dollar, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

Some writers have posited an accord was reached at the meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Shanghai on Feb. 27, but IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton told a panel at the IMF’s spring meetings: “This really wasn’t discussed.”