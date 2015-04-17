FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says would like to see euro stability
#Business News
April 17, 2015 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says would like to see euro stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It would be dangerous to leave the impression that Europe wanted the euro to decline further, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday, adding that what was most needed was stability.

“I think if we had wanted, or had given the impression that we wanted, to go further in the decline in the value of the euro, we’d be entering a danger zone,” Sapin told reporters at the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

“I think what we need today ... in the euro zone and in general in the European Union is stability over the long term.”

When asked about the possibility of Greece leaving the euro, Sapin said it was politically out of the question.

Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Paul Simao

