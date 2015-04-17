Turkey's Babacan says U.S. Fed doing better on communication

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday the U.S. Federal Reserve was doing a better job of communicating its policy intentions, adding that doing so was important for the global economy.

“I think there is a broad consensus that the Federal Reserve is doing a much better job of communicating what future policies could be,” Babacan told reporters following a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

“Clear communication is very important not just only for the U.S. economy, but globally because of the possible spillover, spillback effects.”