Germany's Schaeuble optimistic on progress on Greece

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Saturday expressed optimism that a deal to make more loans available to Greece would be forthcoming in a few weeks.

“We are aiming to have things arranged at our meeting on Friday/Saturday in Amsterdam in a way that we will then get things to an end in the week after,” Schaeuble told reporters on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings held in Washington this week.

“That is our common goal,” he said with respect to the European Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank.

European finance ministers will meet on April 22.

“If Greece is fulfilling all its commitments than the debt sustainable analysis will come to the conclusion that debt is sustainable.”

Schaeuble also said participation of the IMF in the bailout program for Greece was necessary.

“The participation of the IMF in the bailout program is part of the agreement,” he said. Asked, it that means a financial participation of the IMF, he said “yes.”