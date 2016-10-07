FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. continues to 'muddle' in low-growth world: Goldman's Cohn
October 7, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. continues to 'muddle' in low-growth world: Goldman's Cohn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gary D. Cohn, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs attends the session 'Where Is the Chinese Economy Heading?' of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016.Ruben Sprich - RTX23C1Q

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy continues to "muddle" in a low-growth world, with corporate CEOs and boards reluctant to take risk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President Gary Cohn said on Friday.

Cohn doesn't see this situation ending soon.

"I don't think we're getting closer to the end," he said at the Institute of International Finance's 2016 annual membership meeting in Washington.

Cohn also said that the U.S. banking system is in the "best shape it has ever, ever been by far."

"Hands down, no debate whatsoever," he said.

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
