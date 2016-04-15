FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan reserves right to act vs short-term FX swings: MOF official
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

Japan reserves right to act vs short-term FX swings: MOF official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan will not resort to competitive currency devaluation aimed at keeping the yen artificially low for a very long time, but reserves the right to act against short-term swings deemed excessive, a senior Ministry of Finance official said on Friday.

The official, who accompanied Finance Minister Taro Aso for the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting in Washington, also said Japan lobbied to have the G20 communique retain language warning against excess volatility and disorderly currency moves.

The warning against excess volatility was included in the G20 communique in Shanghai in February for the first time in a while, after the yen shot up against the dollar in the first half of February, the official told reporters.

Such a warning is usually taken out of the communique when currency market volatility falls, but Japan argued that current market conditions warranted leaving it in, the official said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.