Japan, China agree on need to promote structural reforms: Aso
#Business News
October 9, 2015 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

Japan, China agree on need to promote structural reforms: Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a meeting during the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paco Chuquiure

LIMA (Reuters) - Japan and China agreed on the need for both economies to steadily promote structural reforms to achieve sustainable growth, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso also told reporters that he discussed the need to continue financial cooperation in bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday.

On the Group of 20 finance leaders’ working dinner, Aso said there was no particular discussions on China’s economy or on the potential global fallout from an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
