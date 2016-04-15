FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finance minister: Acting on excess yen moves in line with G20 agreement
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Japan finance minister: Acting on excess yen moves in line with G20 agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso removes his hat as he arrives for the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington April 15, 2016.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday taking appropriate action in the currency market against excessive and disorderly exchange-rate moves is in line with a G20 agreement warning that such moves hurt the economy.

He declined to comment on whether Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency market to stem yen rises.

Aso also dismissed the view that there were differences in views between Japan and the United States on whether recent yen moves were too rapid.

“When you look at today’s dollar/yen moves, they aren’t too rapid,” he told a news conference after the Group of 20 finance leaders’ gathering.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.