OECD says likely to lower growth forecasts next month

Angel Gurria, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) addresses a news conference after a meeting of leaders of economic and financial institutions at the Chancellery in Berlin March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

LIMA (Reuters) - The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will likely lower its growth forecasts next month, but the global economy is not at risk of paralysis, OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Wednesday.

“We’re probably going to reduce growth from our original projections but we do not see anything that would look like anywhere close to the type of paralysis we’ve had,” Gurria told a news conference in Lima ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund.

“We’ve just had a slowdown in growth, not negative growth but slowdown in the growth. The United States is looking better, Europe still looking rather sluggish, and ... the more important difference is that emerging markets now look like they are perhaps the ones with greater challenges.”