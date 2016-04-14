FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama agrees to adopt global tax reporting standards: OECD head
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Panama agrees to adopt global tax reporting standards: OECD head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jose Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCDE) gestures as he speaks during a forum as part of the Ibero-American Summit in Veracruz December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Panama has decided to adopt international tax reporting standards, OECD chief Jose Angel Gurria said on Thursday, calling the turnaround the beneficial impact of the Panama Papers controversy.

“We have just received information that a few minutes ago they went public with a pronouncement saying that they would join the common reporting standards,” Gurria told a news conference during the IMF and World Bank spring meetings.

“If that is the case and they do it in whole, that is very good news indeed and we would welcome that move. That would be the silver lining of this incident.”

The leak of thousands of confidential documents from a Panamanian law firm earlier this month highlighted Panama’s failure to cooperate in international efforts to clamp down on tax evasion by the rich and powerful.

Gurria said Panama has so far stood against joining the global push for transparency and backtracked on its commitments regarding information exchange.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.