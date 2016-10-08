FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SNB's Jordan says franc remains 'significantly overvalued'
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

SNB's Jordan says franc remains 'significantly overvalued'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland June 16, 2016.Ruben Sprich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Swiss franc remains "significantly overvalued," the head of the Swiss National Bank said on Saturday, although he said there were no plans at present to push rates further into negative territory.

"We are convinced for the time being that our monetary policy is minus 75 basis points,” SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told Reuters at the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

“We also said that we have the potential to lower rates if necessary, but for the time being this policy is working and the combination of the two pillars is the right one.”

Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.