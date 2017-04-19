FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
IMF official says market optimism based on 'benign' policy view
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 19, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 4 months ago

IMF official says market optimism based on 'benign' policy view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's top official for financial system stability said current market optimism is based on a "benign" view of policy plans going forward, particularly in the United States, and things might not go as expected.

IMF Financial Counselor Tobias Adrian told a news conference that downside risks highlighted in a new IMF financial stability report show the need for getting the policy mix right.

"The downside risks arise from deviations from the expected path of future policy," said Adrian, a former research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. "We highlight particularly two such risks, from fiscal expansion that would lead to a higher and faster rise in interest rates, and a shift to inward-looking policies that could lead to a decline in global growth."

He also said while the U.S. corporate sector is generally healthy, debt levels are at historically high levels and there is a "tail of weaker firms" holding about $4 trillion in debt that

"If policies go unexpectedly badly, some part of the corporate sector might be exposed to these unexpected shocks, Adrian said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.