FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Babacan says G20 sees moderate but uneven recovery
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 17, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Babacan says G20 sees moderate but uneven recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday that the Group of 20 leading economies saw a moderate, but uneven, global recovery, and said officials agreed to proceed cautiously in adjusting monetary policies.

“Monetary policy settings should be carefully calibrated and carefully communicated to minimize spillovers,” Babacan told reporters following a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. Turkey holds the G20 presidency this year.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.