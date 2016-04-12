FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. to push G20, IMF members on currency, infrastructure issues
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 12, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. to push G20, IMF members on currency, infrastructure issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will keep currency issues on the boil during this week’s meetings of the G20 major economies, International Monetary Fund and World Bank, urging faster progress toward market-driven exchange rates, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official also told reporters the United States would try to encourage greater investment in infrastructure as a way to boost near-term demand while also increasing longer-term growth prospects.

“Throughout the upcoming discussions, we will emphasize the importance that all G20 members honor their commitments to move more rapidly to more market determined exchange rate systems, avoid persistent exchange rate misalignments and refrain from targeting exchange rates for competitive purposes,” the official said.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.