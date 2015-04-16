Lew urged Japan to use 'all tools' to help recovery: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged Japan on Thursday to use all policy tools to support its economic recovery, including structural reforms to enhance domestic demand, a U.S. Treasury official said.

In a statement outlining topics Lew discussed with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, the official said Lew also underscored the importance of nations honouring their G7 and G20 commitments on foreign exchange, “including using domestic policy tools for domestic purposes and not targeting exchange rates.”

Lew and Aso also discussed “the importance of encouraging new multilateral institutions to complement and uphold the high-quality standards of the existing multilateral development institutions,” the official said, a reference to the China-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank.