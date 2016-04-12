U.S. to push G20, IMF members on currency, infrastructure issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will keep currency issues on the boil during this week’s meetings of the G20 major economies, International Monetary Fund and World Bank, urging faster progress toward market-driven exchange rates, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official also told reporters the United States would try to encourage greater investment in infrastructure as a way to boost near-term demand while also increasing longer-term growth prospects.

“Throughout the upcoming discussions, we will emphasize the importance that all G20 members honor their commitments to move more rapidly to more market determined exchange rate systems, avoid persistent exchange rate misalignments and refrain from targeting exchange rates for competitive purposes,” the official said.