FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF completes first review of Georgia loan program, disburses funds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 19, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

IMF completes first review of Georgia loan program, disburses funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had completed its first review of Georgia’s economic performance, enabling the disbursement of about $58.1 million.

The disbursement brings total disbursements under the three-year Stand-By Arrangement to $116.3 million. The arrangement, with total access of about $145.4 million, was approved in July.

The IMF said that despite a “challenging external environment,” Georgia’s economic developments this year continue to be in line with the program’s goals.

“The authorities continue to be committed to fiscal adjustment, as evident by a 2015 budget that reduces the deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP,” the IMF said.

Structural reforms remain essential to sustain Georgia’s growth, it said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Andrea Ricci; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.