IMF completes first review of Georgia loan program, disburses funds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had completed its first review of Georgia’s economic performance, enabling the disbursement of about $58.1 million.

The disbursement brings total disbursements under the three-year Stand-By Arrangement to $116.3 million. The arrangement, with total access of about $145.4 million, was approved in July.

The IMF said that despite a “challenging external environment,” Georgia’s economic developments this year continue to be in line with the program’s goals.

“The authorities continue to be committed to fiscal adjustment, as evident by a 2015 budget that reduces the deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP,” the IMF said.

Structural reforms remain essential to sustain Georgia’s growth, it said.