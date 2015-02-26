FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says agrees three-year deal with Ghana worth around $930 million
February 26, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

IMF says agrees three-year deal with Ghana worth around $930 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund agreed a three-year concessional facility with Ghana worth around $930 million and is confident the deal can restore its fiscal stability, Africa Department division chief Joel Toujas-Bernate said on Thursday.

Ghana’s economy grew at around 8 percent for years on its exports of gold, cocoa and oil but the country faces serious macro-economic problems and the Fund forecast growth under the deal at 3.5 percent in 2015, rising to 5.0-6.0 percent in 2017.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier

