IMF completes Greece review, releases $2.26 billion tranche of loan
#Business News
May 31, 2013 / 9:22 PM / in 4 years

IMF completes Greece review, releases $2.26 billion tranche of loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it had completed a review of Greece’s performance under an IMF economic aid program, clearing the path to disburse a $2.26 billion tranche to Athens of an IMF loan.

The payment takes the amount that Greece has received from the IMF to $8.55 billion, part of a much-larger bailout package with its euro zone partners to keep the nation from defaulting on its debts and departing the common currency bloc.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham

