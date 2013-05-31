IMF completes Greece review, releases $2.26 billion tranche of loan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that it had completed a review of Greece’s performance under an IMF economic aid program, clearing the path to disburse a $2.26 billion tranche to Athens of an IMF loan.
The payment takes the amount that Greece has received from the IMF to $8.55 billion, part of a much-larger bailout package with its euro zone partners to keep the nation from defaulting on its debts and departing the common currency bloc.
Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Will Dunham