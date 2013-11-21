IMF sees no urgent funding needs for Greece

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees no urgent financing needs in Greece as the indebted euro zone nation can still draw on its own cash buffers in the next few months, the Fund’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Greece’s lenders from the IMF and the European Union have been conducting their latest review of Greece’s economy for more than two months but have still not agreed to release Greece’s next tranche of bailout funds.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice declined to comment on what was holding up the review.

“There are very difficult issues to be addressed in a range of areas, and I don’t think it’s surprising that it would take a while to work these through,” he told reporters.

Greece on Thursday more than doubled its forecast for a budget surplus before interest payments this year, hinting at light at the end of the tunnel for its battered economy.

Posting a primary surplus would pave the way for Greece to pursue debt relief with the EU. But its lenders disagree with the government’s budget forecasts for next year, one of the key barriers to finishing up the current discussions.