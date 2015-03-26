FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says had 'constructive' phone call with Greece
March 26, 2015

IMF says had 'constructive' phone call with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde smiles as she attends the China Development Forum, in Beijing March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde had a ‘constructive’ conversation with Greece’s prime minister on Wednesday, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.

“They had a constructive conversation that focused on next steps in taking forward the policy discussions related to the IMF’s continued support of Greece’s reform program,” Murray told reporters on Thursday.

Greece is locked in talks with its International Monetary Fund and European creditors and risks running out of cash next month unless it secures fresh financial aid. Athens has promised to submit a list of key reforms with little time to convince skeptical European partners it is committed to balancing its public finances.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
