an hour ago
IMF approves in principle $1.8 billion standby loan arrangement for Greece
July 20, 2017 / 10:51 PM / an hour ago

IMF approves in principle $1.8 billion standby loan arrangement for Greece

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A tourist makes her way past a Greek national flag (L) and a European Union flag on the islet of Saint George, part of the municipality of Kastellorizo, Greece's easternmost island July 30, 2015.Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday approved in principle a $1.8 billion standby arrangement for Greece, joining a bailout currently shouldered exclusively by European institutions.

When IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde proposed joining the Greek program in June, she said an approval in principle would allow the IMF to participate but withhold funds until Greece's European creditors provide commitments for debt relief needed to ensure the country's debt sustainability.

(1 euro = $1.1631)

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Richard Chang

