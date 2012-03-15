FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 15, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 6 years

No room for delays in Greek economic program: IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There was no room for slippage in Greece’s economic rescue package and failure to implement agreed policies could trigger an “unsustainable debt dynamic,” a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

The biggest risk to implementation of Greece’s new IMF-EU program is that Athens delays needed economic reforms to address large competitiveness gaps, Poul Thomsen, the IMF mission chief to Greece, told a conference call with reporters.

“To get the recovery going, we need to get a strong impulse from productivity-boosting reforms and failure to launch such reforms could indeed mean ... that the (Greek) economy will continue to trend down,” he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Gary Crosse

