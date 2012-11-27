FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF's Lagarde welcomes Eurogroup agreement to support Greece
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2012 / 1:02 AM / 5 years ago

IMF's Lagarde welcomes Eurogroup agreement to support Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday welcomed a European agreement to cut Greece’s debt pile to 124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, calling it a “substantial contribution to the sustainability of its debt.”

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement she would recommend the IMF board approve the next loan tranche for Athens once Europe has delivered on its commitments, in particular promises to buy back Greek debts.

She said the agreement, which includes further reducing Greece’s debt stock to 110 percent of GDP by 2022, “represents a major debt reduction for Greece relative to its current debt trajectory”.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.