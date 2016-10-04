FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

IMF chief economist sees no danger of U.S. economy overheating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maurice Obstfeld delivers the International Monetary Fund's media briefing on the world economic outlook during its annual meeting in Lima, Peru, October 6, 2015.Mariana Bazo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is not in danger of overheating, and the Federal Reserve should continue its data-dependent approach to another interest rate hike, the International Monetary Fund chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday.

Obstfeld told a news conference that the Fed's decision not to go for a second rate hike in September "was a very appropriate balancing of the risks in the economy."

"At the moment, inflation is below their target levels, wage pressures are moderate, and so there doesn't seem to be a great danger of overheating," Obstfeld said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

