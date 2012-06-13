FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF approves 1.4 billion euro loan disbursement to Ireland
June 13, 2012 / 9:09 PM / in 5 years

IMF approves 1.4 billion euro loan disbursement to Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a 1.4 billion euro ($1.76 billion) disbursement to Ireland under a three-year IMF-EU rescue loan and cautioned that the broader euro-zone debt crisis could dampen the country’s export-led recovery.

“Ireland’s policy implementation has continued to be steadfast and ownership of the program remains strong despite the considerable challenges the country is facing,” the IMF said in a statement.

“However, as financial tensions in the euro area have resurfaced, Irish sovereign bond spreads have risen in recent months to exceed the level at the outset of the EU-IMF program,” the fund added.

($1 = 0.7953 euros)

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton

