#Business News
April 17, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

IMF chief urges more coordinated bank regulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday urged more coordinated efforts to strengthen global banking regulations to make the financial sector less prone to crisis.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, said the global economic recovery was still very fragile and the financial system in Europe under heavy strain. She cautioned policymakers not to let financial regulation slip off the policy agenda.

“We need financial regulation that makes the financial sector safer and puts it back in the service of the real economy,” Lagarde told a roundtable on the future of financial regulation.

“The reform momentum must be maintained,” Lagarde added, “This means better, and more coordinated, regulation and in some cases deeper integration.”

The focus should be on breaking “a vicious cycle of banks hurting sovereigns and sovereigns hurting banks,” which she said means raising bank capital levels and cleaning up balance sheets.

In Europe, there was a greater need for more risk sharing across borders in the banking system to break the feedback loop between sovereign and banks, Lagarde said, adding that a European funding facility that could take direct stakes in banks would also be helpful.

Looking ahead, European monetary union needs to be supported by stronger financial integration, she said, citing IMF analysis that proposes a single bank resolution authority with a common backstop, and a single deposit insurance fund.

Reporting By Lesley Wroughton

