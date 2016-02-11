Canada's Morneau backs second term for IMF's Lagarde: statement

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau supports the nomination of Christine Lagarde for a second term as the head of the International Monetary Fund, the finance department said on Thursday.

“I believe her proven leadership will continue to serve all IMF countries well as we all work together on pursuing policies that create inclusive growth globally,” Morneau said in a statement.

The IMF said earlier on Thursday that Lagarde had been nominated for a second term as the agency’s managing director.