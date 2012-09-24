FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China steps on growth are in the right direction - IMF's Lagarde
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 24, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

China steps on growth are in the right direction - IMF's Lagarde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese measures aimed at supporting growth will provide some short-term help, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday, but over the longer term the country must lift domestic consumption and demand.

“I think it goes in the right direction,” she told an audience during a question-and-answer session at a think tank in Washington. “But in the medium term, what certainly is called for, quite eloquently by the to-be new leaders, is a model of growth that is more geared toward ... consumption, by the domestic market growth, rather than the growth of exports.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.