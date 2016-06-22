FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lagarde says Fed should focus on stability, avoid 'abrupt' moves
June 22, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Lagarde says Fed should focus on stability, avoid 'abrupt' moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve should avoid "abrupt" interest rate moves and focus on stability in its monetary policy.

Lagarde, in a news conference on the IMF's U.S. policy review, said the IMF was "aligned" with Fed Chair Janet Yellen on the need for clear policy communications.

"We also support the view that any such decision to increase rates should be data-dependent, should be gradual and should clearly be focused on the objective of stability, and not abrupt decisions one way or another," Lagarde said, adding that she would not want to see the Fed in a position of having to reverse course on interest rates.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

