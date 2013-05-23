IMF says board retains confidence in Lagarde

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s executive directors retain confidence in the ability of IMF chief Christine Lagarde to do her job despite a court case in which she faces questioning over a payout to a businessman during her time as French finance minister, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

“The board has been briefed on the matter a few times, including recently, and continues to express its confidence in the managing director’s ability to effectively carry out her duties,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular media briefing at the International Monetary Fund.