IMF's Lagarde says much work left to be done on Greece deal

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A potential deal to help resolve Greece’s debt crisis still requires a lot of work and must not be rushed, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

“I know there is a lot of work to be done. Parties are now working, receiving proposals, working in cooperation and we will continue to do so as fast as we can,” IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at a Brazilian central bank event in Rio de Janeiro. “It has to be a comprehensive approach, not a quick and dirty job.”

Greece expects to reach a cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors in the next 10 days and aims to meet all its payments in June, the government’s spokesman said on Friday, after the prime minister met with European Union leaders.