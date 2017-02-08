International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (R) participates in an onstage interview with Reuters Editor-at-Large Axel Threlfall (L) at the Atlantic Council in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Greece still needs to improve its reporting of economic data but transparency issues are likely not the cause of differing views over Greece's debt sustainability, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

Lagarde, speaking at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said such differences over whether Greece can meet more ambitious fiscal surplus targets of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product are more likely due to differing views about Greece's ability to deliver on fiscal and economic reforms.

The IMF chief said the Fund tried to be a "ruthless truth-teller" in its latest audit of Greece's economic policies released on Tuesday.

