IMF head sees cut to global growth forecasts: Les Echos
#Business News
September 27, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

IMF head sees cut to global growth forecasts: Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at the Monrovia City Hall Theater in Monrovia, Liberia September 11, 2015. REUTERS/IMF Staff Photo/Stephen Jaffe/Handout via Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is likely to revise downwards its estimates for global economic growth due to slower growth in emerging economies, IMF head Christine Lagarde said in a newspaper interview.

“We are in a recovery process whose pace is decelerating. There is a shift between emerging countries and developed countries. The first ones, who were driving a global recovery not so long ago, are slowing down. The others are seeing their momentum accelerate. This should lead us to revise downwards our growth forecasts,” Lagarde told Les Echos in an interview.

“A forecast of 3.3 percent growth this year is no longer realistic. A forecast of 3.8 percent for next year neither. We will however remain above the 3 percent threshold,” she said.

The IMF is due to release updated economic forecasts in October.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
