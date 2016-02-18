FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF board to confirm new Lagarde mandate Friday: French paper
#Business News
February 18, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

IMF board to confirm new Lagarde mandate Friday: French paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the session "The Global Economic Outlook" during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board is set to confirm Christine Lagarde for a second term at the helm of the organization on Friday, French daily L‘Opinion reported on Thursday.

The paper said the board, which had been scheduled to appoint Lagarde by early March at the latest, had decided to confirm her appointment earlier since there were no other candidates.

Lagarde was virtually assured a second term when nominations for the job closed mid-February with no challengers. The IMF said at the time she was the only person nominated and it would aim to complete the selection process quickly.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
